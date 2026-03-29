Iranian strike destroys US E-3 Sentry ‘AWACS’, wounds soldiers in major blow to American air superiority in Gulf | See pics

The E-3 Sentry, carrying the serial number 81-0005, was among several aircraft housed at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base. (Credit: X/@Osinttechnical)

An American E-3 Sentry AWAC was damaged in an Iranian missile barrage on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base on Saturday, which left more than a dozen US personnel wounded. Visuals of the damaged aircraft and debris have surfaced on social media.

The Sentry, carrying the serial number 81-0005, was among several aircraft housed at the base. Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the facility, injuring at least 15 troops, five of them seriously.

The airbase, 96 kilometres (60 miles) from the Saudi capital Riyadh, came under attack at least two more times last week, including a strike that wounded 14 US personnel, AP reported. Earlier in the conflict, the US suspended embassy operations in the country following an attack.