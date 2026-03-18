Middle East War: As Eid Al Fitr nears, UAE bars open-air prayers; Namaz to be held inside mosques

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said another drone was shot down as it attempted to approach Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter.

Ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced that prayers will be held inside mosques across the UAE. In a statement posted on X, the authority said the decision applies nationwide, confirming that prayers will not take place in traditional open-air Eid prayer areas.

Eid Al Fitr prayers, which mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, are traditionally held in large congregations, often in designated outdoor spaces. The authority said the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth organisation of prayers and maintaining public safety, with worshippers expected to attend mosques across the emirates.