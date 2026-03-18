Middle East War: As Eid Al Fitr nears, UAE bars open-air prayers; Namaz to be held inside mosques

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Ahead of Eid Al Fitr, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has announced that prayers will be held inside mosques across the UAE. In a statement posted on X, the authority said the decision applies nationwide, confirming that prayers will not take place in traditional open-air Eid prayer areas.
Eid Al Fitr prayers, which mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, are traditionally held in large congregations, often in designated outdoor spaces. The authority said the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth organisation of prayers and maintaining public safety, with worshippers expected to attend mosques across the emirates.
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat Announces the Holding of Eid Al Fitr Prayers in Mosques Across the UAE pic.twitter.com/Qfpvsvyqgo
— UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 17, 2026
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The announcement comes amid a sharp escalation in West Asia, after Iran intensified its attacks following the killing of two of its top officials, security chief Ali Larijani and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in Israeli strikes.
The UAE said its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, with explosions heard across multiple areas. Authorities stated that a large number of threats, including ballistic missiles and drones, have been intercepted, with fighter jets deployed against aerial targets. While most threats were neutralised, falling debris caused minor damage in some areas. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and follow official safety instructions.
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Meanwhile, authorities in Dubai confirmed successful interception operations and reported no injuries, urging residents to rely on official sources for updates.
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said another drone was shot down as it attempted to approach Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter. The ministry added that several drones have been intercepted in recent hours, including one targeting the same area. Saudi forces also downed a ballistic missile, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base without causing any damage.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an Iranian projectile struck near Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai, though all Australian personnel stationed there were safe.
Saudi Arabia is set to host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh for a consultative meeting on regional security and stability on Wednesday evening. The “consultative ministerial meeting” in Riyadh is being held with the “aim of further consultation and coordination on ways to support the security and stability of the region,” the ministry said in a post on X.
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