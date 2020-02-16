Iran: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Qeshm island in Persian Gulf

By: Reuters | Dubai | Updated: February 16, 2020 7:01:43 pm
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit in the vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday. The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage.
(This a developing story; further details awaited)
