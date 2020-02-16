Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Iran: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Qeshm island in Persian Gulf

The details about the extent of damage and possible casualties are unknown as of now, more information is awaited.

By: Reuters | Dubai | Updated: February 16, 2020 7:01:43 pm
The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage. 

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit in the vicinity of Iran’s Qeshm island in the Gulf, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday. The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage.

 

(This a developing story; further details awaited) 

