Iran detains teenage girl for posting dance videos on Instagram

The Iran police on Sunday detained a teenage girl who recorded dance videos and posted on photo-sharing app Instagram and attracting thousands of followers, AP reported.

According to AP, state TV broadcast a video on Friday in which Maedeh Hojabri, 18-year-old gymnast, acknowledged breaking moral norms while insisting that it was not her intention and that she was only trying to gain more followers. It was unclear whether her statement was made under duress.

Hojabri has posted over 300 pictures and videos on Instagram and has over 44000 followers. She also appeared in videos without wearing the obligatory Islamic headscarf. Iran, which has a hardline policy on social networking websites, is planning to shut down similar accounts on Instagram, and the judiciary is considering blocking access to the site.

While social networking blocking websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Telegram messaging app are banned in Iran, people there continue using these sites through proxies and VPNs. In 2014 authorities sentenced six young men and a few women after they appeared in a video dancing to Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy.”

Earlier in April, the head of the department of Islamic guidance in the Mashhad was also arrested after people danced at an event in a local shopping centre. According to BBC, a judicial official had said the shopping centre event, authorised by the Islamic guidance department, was an “offence against public decency”.

