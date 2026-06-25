US-Iran war news LIVE updates: US Senate withdraws resolution to remove US military force from Iran

Iran war LIVE updates: Just a day after the US Senate passed a resolution aimed at halting aggression in Iran, the senators rejected a similar resolution, says CNN. It comes as US President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Senate Republicans who voted for an Iran war powers resolution as well as Republicans who missed the vote. Trump argued that the resolution weakens his position on the negotiation table with Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump informed about the two senators changing their votes on the war powers resolution. Earlier, two Republicans Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy voted to control the president’s war powers on Iran, taking the final vote tally to 47-50-1.

As an interim deal between Iran and the US takes shape, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday said that safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by Iran. IRGC also said that it will take action against vessels that fail to comply with the requirements and any new route that allows for the passage of vessels via the Strait without coordination with Iran is unacceptable.

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Trump says no toll on Hormuz: On June 24, US President Donald Trump said that Iran has told the US that no tolls were being sought from ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. The first round of negotiations between Iran and the US ended in Switzerland on June 22. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told ‌ a forum on Wednesday that flows through the Strait of Hormuz were close to what they were before the start of the Iran war, saying at least 20 million barrels had exited the strait in the last 24 hours, says Reuters.

Trump asks for additional funds to cover cost of Iran War: US President Donald Trump’s administration asked the US Congress for an additional funding of 87.6 billion USD. The White House said the latest funding request has been made to cover operational costs of the Iran war, including the costs on military personnel and readiness. On June 23, the Senate passed a war powers resolution directing Trump to halt military action against Iran.