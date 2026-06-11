Iran launches retaliatory strikes targeting US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain

Vehicles caught fire and houses were damaged in Bahrain due to falling debris of drones interception. (X/@moi_bahrain)

Iran, on Thursday (Jun 11), claimed strikes on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest attacks by Washington.

In Kuwait and Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they launched two waves of operations and struck 18 crucial US military targets in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force. The Guards further said that they also “hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases”.

“During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit),” IRGC said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA.