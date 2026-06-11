Iran launches retaliatory strikes targeting US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran, on Thursday (Jun 11), claimed strikes on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the latest attacks by Washington.
In Kuwait and Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they launched two waves of operations and struck 18 crucial US military targets in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force. The Guards further said that they also “hit and destroyed Sheikh Isa air bases”.
“During two waves of operations, eighteen important targets belonging to the US Army in the bases of Ali and Ahmad Ahmad Air Force (were hit),” IRGC said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA.
Tehran launches 12 ballistic missiles at the US command centre in Jordan
IRGC said that it launched 12 ballistic missiles at the US command centre in Jordan.
This “punitive operation against the aggressor” targeted “Al-Azraq Air Base and its control centre, using 12 ballistic missiles,” the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Iran further claimed that its strike on Al-Azraq airbase targeted American fighter jets, including F-15s, F-16s and F-35s.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, the authorities in Bahrain reported damage to homes and vehicles in Hamad Town and Manama, with an 11-year-old girl sustaining minor injuries.
As of the Iranian aggression against Bahrain,a girl11, sustained minor injuries & treated at the scene.Vehicles caught fire & houses were damaged in Hamad Town & Manama due falling debris of drones interception.Civil Defence & National Ambulance have taken necessary measures. pic.twitter.com/e1SOp6omVY
US says strikes hit Iranian air defences, surveillance and communication sites
US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement saying that the American forces conducted “self-defence” strikes targeting Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites.
CENTCOM said that the Iranian targets posed a “threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”
“US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM said.
“The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready,” it added.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More