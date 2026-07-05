Why Iran is preparing thousands of extra graves as millions gather for Khamenei’s funeral

This picture, released by the Iranian government's foreign media department and distributed by the AP without changes, shows graves being prepared for the victims, mostly children, of a strike Feb. 28 on a primary school in Minab, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iranian authorities are preparing for the possibility of mass casualties during the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a German report saying officials have planned for between 1,500 and 3,000 deaths due to very large crowds expected in Tehran.

Preparations surrounding the funeral have been underway for a month, the ministry said, adding that temporary hospitals have been set up near the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, where the coffins of Khamenei and several members of his family are laid out.

Medical teams are on “full standby,” the ministry said, reported by Tasnim News agency. The provinces of Qom in north-central Iran and Mashad in the north-east of the country are also planning on hosting funeral ceremonies, it added.

A cleric walks past mourners holding a banner reading, “What is the revenge for the martyrdom of our Imam?” during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

What does the report say?

According to Die Welt, a classified letter from the Iranian Red Crescent and the national crisis management body warned of possible deaths during the period when Khamenei’s body lies in state. The report says officials have made contingency plans in case of a mass-casualty situation during the funeral processions.

“The prepared graves really exist. Those responsible were told that up to 3,000 deaths would be manageable,” the publication quoted a municipal employee as saying. “With such large crowds and extreme heat, no one knows what will happen.”

The claims have not been independently verified.

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A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

How is Iran preparing for the funeral?

Authorities expect millions of people to attend the funeral, with some estimates going up to 20 million in Tehran alone. The funeral began on Saturday and will continue through Qom, and later to Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, before burial in Mashhad.

Officials have set up special units to handle the dead and missing and prepared new graves at Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra cemetery. The report says the city has arranged buses, free public transport, temporary kitchens and accommodation in schools and mosques.

Metro and bus services are being run round the clock to reduce the risk of overcrowding and stampedes.

Key points

German report projects 1,500–3,000 possible deaths during funeral events.

Authorities preparing for crowd-related emergencies in Tehran .

. Up to 20 million people expected to attend, though not independently verified.

Funeral processions to move across Iran and Iraq before burial in Mashhad.

Past stampedes at major funerals raise safety concerns.

Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Why are officials concerned?

Iran has seen deadly incidents during large funerals in the past. In 2020, at least 56 people were killed in a stampede during the funeral of military commander Qasem Soleimani. In 1989, a similar situation during the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini led to deaths and injuries as crowds surged forward.

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The current funeral is also taking place during a fragile ceasefire and amid political tensions inside the country, according to the report.