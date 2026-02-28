Iran-Israel war: Smoke seen rising from Supreme Leader Khamenei’s residential compound amid US strikes

Khamenei’s residential compound, also known as the beyt-e rahbari, has served as the hub of power in the Islamic country (Photo: X)

Iran-Israel war: After the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran on Saturday, pictures showing smoke billowing from Tehran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s residential compound went viral on social media as Middle East plunged into a conflict zone.

The satellite picture showed damage to several buildings in Khamenei’s compound after it was hit by strikes amid US and Israel’s joint attack against the Islamic nation, CNN reported.

It remains unclear if Iran’s supreme leader was in his residential compound when the strike took place on Saturday, CNN reported. In addition to Tehran, US and Israeli strikes also targeted multiple other Iranian cities, including Isfahan and Qom.

An explosion in the sea, after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran following strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel. (REUTERS photo)

Khamenei’s residential compound, also known as the beyt-e rahbari, has served as the hub of power in the Islamic country and serves as the nerve centre of Iran’s theocratic rule.

The Pentagon named the first wave of strikes in Iran as “Operation Epic Fury” and it majorly targeted Iranian officials. An Israeli official told Reuters that Khamenei and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted but the result of the strikes was not clear.

However, the report added that a person familiar with the matter said that the supreme leader was not in Tehran and he was allegedly moved to a separate location. As the strikes and counter-attack started in the Middle East region, hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran’s nuclear program dimmed.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responded with several waves of attacks launched against Israel and other countries in the region that house US bases, including Bahrain, UAE, Jordan and Qatar.