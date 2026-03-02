‘Cut off the head of the snake’: US military says headquarters of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed in Iran

The official handle of US Central Command shared the video of the moment IRCG headquaters turned into rubble.

IRCG headquarters bombed
The United States military last night confirmed that it has destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale US strike.

Sharing the video of the moment the headquarters turned into rubble, the official X handle of US Central Command stated, “The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters.”

