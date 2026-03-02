Iran-Israel war update: UAE resumes partial flight operations from Zayed International Airport – check details

The move is expected to provide relief to stranded passengers affected by regional airspace closures following the Iran–Israel war. (AP Photo)

Iran-Israel war latest news, Zayed International Airport latest update: Abu Dhabi Airports on Monday announced the partial resumption of flight operations from Zayed International Airport. The move is expected to provide relief to stranded passengers affected by regional airspace closures following the Iran–Israel war.

Sharing a post on X, Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Abu Dhabi Airports confirm operations partially resumed at AUH as of Monday, 2 March 2026, in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates on flight schedules prior to travelling to the airport.”

Flight operations from Zayed International Airport

Earlier, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of UAE has announced the beginning of limited flight operations at airports. It further advised the travellers not to visit airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines.