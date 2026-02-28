Iran-Israel war update: Full list of flights and airports affected by Middle East airspace closures

Iran-Israel conflict news: Several international airports and airlines have announced temporary closures and issued travel advisories for passengers amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 28, 2026 09:45 PM IST
Flight operations at several major airports have been affected. (Image: AP Photo)Flight operations at several major airports have been affected. (Image: AP Photo)
Iran-Israel war latest update: Several international airports and airlines have announced temporary closures and issued travel advisories for passengers amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the US and Israel’s attack on Iran. Iran responded to the US and Israeli strikes by firing missiles and drones toward Israel and US military bases across the region.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Iran-Israel war latest news: Full list of international Airports affected by Middle East tensions

Flight operations at several major airports, including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports, Heathrow Airport and Boston Logan International Airport, have been affected, impacting thousands of passengers. Here’s a look at the full list of Airports where services have been affected due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel:

  • Dubai International Airport
  • Zayed International Airport
  • Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC)
  • Heathrow Airport
  • Boston Logan International Airport
  • Gatwick Airport
  • Hamad International Airport
  • Erbil Airport
Iran-Israel war news: Full list of Airlines affected by Middle East conflict

  • Air India
  • IndiGo
  • SpiceJet
  • Air India Express
  • Emirates
  • ITA Airways
  • Etihad Airways
  • Oman Air
  • Qatar Airways
  • Virgin Atlantic
  • Pakistan International Airlines
  • Turkish Airlines
  • British Airways
  • Russian air carriers
  • Lufthansa
  • Kuwait Airways
  • KLM
  • Sri Lankan Airlines

Iran-Israel war latest news: Full list of Indian Airports affected by Middle East tensions

In India, international flight operations have been affected at major airports as several airlines cancelled services following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Here’s a look at the full list of domestic airports that have also issued passenger advisories about possible cancellations and delays due to airspace restrictions in the region:

  • Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL)
  • Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL)
  • Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL)
  • Calicut International Airport
  • Kolkata Airport
  • Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
  • Kempegowda International Airport
  • Chennai Airport
  • Pune Airport
  • Jaipur International Airport
  • Mangaluru International Airport

