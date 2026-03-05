Iran-Israel war update: Etihad Rail starts passenger train services in Abu Dhabi to rescue citizens from Saudi Arabia

Iran-Israel war news:Etihad Rail has commenced passenger train services in Abu Dhabi to bring back UAE citizens from Saudi Arabia. The passenger train services are officially scheduled to launch later this year. However, the service has been introduced early as part of national readiness efforts amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
Etihad Rail is operating the special train services from Ghuweifat Station in Al Dhafrah Region to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi City. So far, three passenger train services have been operated on an exceptional basis to facilitate the return of UAE citizens.
“This initiative reflects the resilience and operational agility of the UAE’s national railway network and reinforces its strategic role in ensuring continuity of movement and serving the community under all circumstances by providing safe and reliable alternative transport solutions,” Etihad Rail said in a statement.
It further stated that the move reflects long-term strategic planning and sustained investment in integrated national infrastructure.
Etihad Rail latest update
The passenger train services between Al Ghuwaifat station on the Saudi border and Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi, is strategically significant, as it enhances the geographical connection between the two countries and supports the smooth flow of movement to and from key ports. It also facilitates mobility for both nationals and residents and enables the relevant authorities to activate alternative routes in line with approved response plans.
“The operation of this route is part of a broader package of operational and proactive measures implemented in coordination between the centre and the relevant authorities. These measures are designed to ensure the integration of roles and to strengthen logistical security, in line with business continuity plans and multi-scenario risk management frameworks,” it said.
