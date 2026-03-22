Iran warns of ‘irreversible damage’ to regional infrastructure after Trump threatens to attack Tehran’s power plants

Iran energy threat escalation raises fears as Tehran warns of strikes on regional infrastructure if US targets its power plants amid intensifying conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 22, 2026 05:45 PM IST First published on: Mar 22, 2026 at 05:44 PM IST
iran warPlumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

Iran on Sunday threatened to “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure ​and energy facilities in the Middle East region if Tehran’s power plants are targeted, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ⁠said in a post on X.

Iran’s parliament speaker’s comments came after US President Donald Trump earlier warned Washington will “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran fails to fully open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours as missiles from the Islamic nation struck two cities near Israel’s main nuclear research center, injuring several people and damaging apartment buildings.

Fujairah oil storage facility, gas fields hit in gulf
Fire and a plume of smoke rise from a oil storage facility in Fujairah. (AP)

The recent developments, which come as the conflict in West Asia entered its fourth week, suggest that it was moving in a dangerous new direction. After Iran launched a new barrage of missiles on Sunday, sirens blared across Israel. Southern Israel’s residents in the cities of Dimona and Arad faced devastation.

Iran Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said that regional infrastructure would become “legitimate targets” if Iran’s facilities are struck and added that Tehran’s retaliation could increase the prices of oil.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had said the US would destroy “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The Iranian state media and semiofficial outlets, citing an Iranian military spokesperson, reported that Tehran would strike US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets, specifically information technology and desalination facilities in the region if their energy facilities are attacked.

“If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle,” Ghalibaf said.

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Israel’s rescue workers stated that at least 64 people were injured after the missile directly hit Arad, which is around 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the nuclear research center.

The UN nuclear watchdog later informed that it didn’t receive any reports of damage to the Israeli center or any abnormal radiation levels.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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