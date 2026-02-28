Iran-Israel war: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, President targeted in strikes, claim reports

An Israeli official has reportedly said that Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in the attack on Saturday but the results of the strikes carried out by Israel and US weren’t clear.
A Reuters report, quoting a person familiar with the matter, had earlier stated that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location, however, the supreme leader’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Khamenei did not made a public appearance in the days preceding the attack and hasn’t been immediately seen after.
When the US and Israel launched their strikes on Iran in June last year, Khamenei was believed to have been taken to a secure location away from his Tehran compound, AP reported.
Among other targets in the US-Israeli strikes include Iran’s armed forces Chief of Staff Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, secretary of Iran’s newly established Defence Council, Ali Shamkhani, and the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, Ali Larijani, CNN reported quoting Israeli sources.
Some of the initial strikes appeared to hit areas surrounding Supreme Leader Khamenei’s office as Iranian state media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen billowing from capital Tehran.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian citizens to “take over” the Iran government, and added, “it will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”