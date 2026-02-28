Iran-Israel war: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, President targeted in strikes, claim reports

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

An Israeli official has reportedly said that Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in the attack on Saturday but the results of the strikes carried out by Israel and US weren’t clear.

A Reuters report, quoting a person familiar with the matter, had earlier stated that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location, however, the supreme leader’s whereabouts remain unknown.