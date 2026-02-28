Iran-Israel war: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, President targeted in strikes, claim reports

Khamenei did not made a public appearance in the days preceding the attack and hasn’t been immediately seen after.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 28, 2026 04:58 PM IST First published on: Feb 28, 2026 at 04:43 PM IST
Iran, khameneiIn this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

An Israeli official has reportedly said that Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in the attack on Saturday but the results of the strikes carried out by Israel and US weren’t clear.

A Reuters report, quoting a person familiar with the matter, had earlier stated that Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location, however, the supreme leader’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Also Read Explosions heard in Tehran as US-Israel launch ‘preventive missile attack’ against Iran: VIDEO

When the US and Israel launched their strikes on Iran in June last year, Khamenei was believed to have been taken to a secure location away from his Tehran compound, AP reported.

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Among other targets in the US-Israeli strikes include Iran’s armed forces Chief of Staff Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, secretary of Iran’s newly established Defence Council, Ali Shamkhani, and the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, Ali Larijani, CNN reported quoting Israeli sources.

Some of the initial strikes appeared to hit areas surrounding Supreme Leader Khamenei’s office as Iranian state media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen billowing from capital Tehran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian citizens to “take over” the Iran government, and added, “it will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends.

