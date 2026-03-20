Iran Supreme Leader mourns minister Esmail Khatib death, says officials should be vigil against ‘internal, external enemies’

Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei paid tribute to Khatib, describing him as a “hardworking minister of intelligence.” (File photo)

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has issued a message of condolence to President Masoud Pezeshkian following the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib earlier this week in an Israeli strike.

According to an Al Jazeera report which cited a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, Khamenei paid tribute to Khatib, describing him as a “hardworking minister of intelligence.”

In his message, the supreme leader stressed the need for officials to intensify efforts to address the gap left by Khatib’s death. He called on the intelligence ministry to continue its work in maintaining national security.

Khamenei also urged vigilance against what he described as “internal and external enemies,” emphasising the importance of sustained security operations following the minister’s killing.