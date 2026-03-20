Iran Supreme Leader mourns minister Esmail Khatib death, says officials should be vigil against ‘internal, external enemies’

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei stressed the need for officials to intensify efforts to address the gap left by Khatib’s death.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 20, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Esmail Khatib killed Israeli strikeAyatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei paid tribute to Khatib, describing him as a “hardworking minister of intelligence.” (File photo)
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Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has issued a message of condolence to President Masoud Pezeshkian following the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib earlier this week in an Israeli strike.

According to an Al Jazeera report which cited a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, Khamenei paid tribute to Khatib, describing him as a “hardworking minister of intelligence.”

In his message, the supreme leader stressed the need for officials to intensify efforts to address the gap left by Khatib’s death. He called on the intelligence ministry to continue its work in maintaining national security.

Khamenei also urged vigilance against what he described as “internal and external enemies,” emphasising the importance of sustained security operations following the minister’s killing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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