Iran-Israel War: Lulu Group brings 80,000 kg of fresh food to UAE from India on Etihad Airways’ cargo flights

Lulu Group International latest news: Amid the Iran-Israel war, Lulu Group International has airlifted around 80,000 kg of fresh food to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from India. The shipments arrived on Saturday morning on cargo flights operated by Etihad Airways. The move aims at maintaining food supplies in the country during ongoing situation in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism said that essential goods remain available in reassuring quantities across all emirates, with supply chains operating normally.

“The Ministry of Economy and Tourism affirms that the country’s strategic reserves are sufficient to meet various needs and that essential goods are available in reassuring quantities across all Emirates, with supply chains operating normally,” it said.