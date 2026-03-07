Iran-Israel War: Lulu Group brings 80,000 kg of fresh food to UAE from India on Etihad Airways’ cargo flights

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lulu Group International latest news: Amid the Iran-Israel war, Lulu Group International has airlifted around 80,000 kg of fresh food to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from India. The shipments arrived on Saturday morning on cargo flights operated by Etihad Airways. The move aims at maintaining food supplies in the country during ongoing situation in the Middle East.
On Wednesday, UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism said that essential goods remain available in reassuring quantities across all emirates, with supply chains operating normally.
“The Ministry of Economy and Tourism affirms that the country’s strategic reserves are sufficient to meet various needs and that essential goods are available in reassuring quantities across all Emirates, with supply chains operating normally,” it said.
According to Gulf News, Etihad Airways’ cargo flight transported around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi. The consignment forms a part of the Lulu Group’s larger effort to reinforce supply chains into the UAE, the report said.
“Additional cargo shipments are already being arranged for the coming days to maintain stock levels across its stores in the country,” Lulu said in a statement to Gulf News.
Previously, the retailer also arranged a cargo shipment carrying about 80 tonnes of meat from New Delhi. More consignments are being organised from several Indian cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, the report further said.
On March 3, Lulu Retail Holdings PLS said that its operations across UAE are normal and added that there has been no disruption to its supply chain or store operations.
“In recent days, in order to ensure uninterrupted supply, Lulu has added additional transport routes across its network. As such, there are currently no foreseen risks to product availability or stock levels. The Company’s broad presence across multiple GCC markets supports operational continuity and flexibility,’ it said in a statement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram