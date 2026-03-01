Iran-Israel war update: Indian embassies issue advisories, emergency contact numbers for citizens | Check country-wise details

Indian Embassies urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance. (Image: AP Photo)

Iran-Israel war 2026: Indian embassies in several countries have issued advisories for Indian citizens amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the rise in tensions across the Middle East. It urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance.

Iran-Israel war latest news: MEA calls for immediate de-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation, emphasising that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. It also stated that India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.