Iran-Israel war update: Indian embassies issue advisories, emergency contact numbers for citizens | Check country-wise details
Iran-Israel war 2026: Indian embassies in several countries have issued advisories for Indian citizens amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the rise in tensions across the Middle East.
Iran-Israel war 2026: Indian embassies in several countries have issued advisories for Indian citizens amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the rise in tensions across the Middle East. It urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance.
Iran-Israel war latest news: MEA calls for immediate de-escalation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation, emphasising that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. It also stated that India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.
“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.
Indian Embassy issues emergency contact numbers for citizens | check country-wise details
The MEA said its missions in the Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance. It advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.
🚨 Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers for Citizens
Helpline numbers and email IDs across 10 countries in the Middle East & West Asia
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More