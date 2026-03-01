Iran-Israel war update: Indian embassies issue advisories, emergency contact numbers for citizens | Check country-wise details

Iran-Israel war 2026: Indian embassies in several countries have issued advisories for Indian citizens amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the rise in tensions across the Middle East.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 1, 2026 12:16 AM IST
Indian Embassies urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance. (Image: AP Photo)Indian Embassies urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance. (Image: AP Photo)
Iran-Israel war 2026: Indian embassies in several countries have issued advisories for Indian citizens amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the rise in tensions across the Middle East. It urged the citizens to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the missions and follow local security guidance.

Iran-Israel war latest news: MEA calls for immediate de-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalation, emphasising that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. It also stated that India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

“We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” it added.

Indian Embassy issues emergency contact numbers for citizens | check country-wise details

The MEA said its missions in the Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance. It advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

🚨 Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers for Citizens

Helpline numbers and email IDs across 10 countries in the Middle East & West Asia
10 Countries Covered
18+ Helpline Numbers
MEA Ministry of External Affairs
Country Helpline Numbers Email ID
Syria Damascus +963 - 993385973
Oman Muscat Toll Free: 8007 1234 WhatsApp: +968 9828 2270
Iraq Baghdad +964 771 651 1185 (English & Hindi) +964 770444 4899 (Arabic)
Qatar Doha 00974-55647502
Palestine Ramallah +970592916418
Saudi Arabia Riyadh 00-966-11-4884697 00-966-542126748 800 247 1234
UAE Abu Dhabi Toll Free: 800-46342 WhatsApp: +971543090571
Bahrain Manama 00973-39418071
Kuwait Kuwait City +965 65501946
Israel Tel Aviv +972-54-7520711 +972-54-2428378
Source: MEA — Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India
