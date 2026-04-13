Iran’s ‘Versailles’ hit: 140 historical sites damaged in US and Israeli airstrikes

Golestan Palace is one of the oldest monuments in the Tehran city and is often compared to Europe's Versailles.(Credits: X)

The cost of the continuing war in Iran has spread beyond the human and economic toll. The attacks have roiled the art world as several historical sites, museums and cultural landmarks have taken a hit.

Sajjad Asghari, secretary of the Committee for the Follow-up of the Protection of Historical Monuments said that while 90 per cent of sites sustained minor damage, the remaining 10 per cent suffered severe damage after the strikes, Qatar-based news organisation Al Jazeera reported.

Asghari added that the damage affected the exterior structures of the buildings, while the interiors of museums and cultural artefacts have not been severely impacted.