Iran-Israel war flight cancellations: How Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Etihad & other airline passengers can get refund and rebook tickets

Indians who were stranded in the Middle East due to flight disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, upon their arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (PTI Photo)

Iran-Israel war flight cancellations: Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel and closure of airspace across the Middle East, several airlines cancelled or temporarily suspended scheduled flights. However, since Monday evening, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Airports, among others, have partially reopened, and a limited number of flights are now operating to assist stranded passengers to reach their destinations.

Flight cancellations due to Iran war: Refund and Rebooking policy

In their advisories, airlines have advised passengers to check their official websites and other official channels for the latest updates. They have also announced refund and rebooking options for affected tickets. Here is the full list of airline advisories about refund and rebooking procedures.