Iran-Israel war flight cancellations: How Air India, IndiGo, Emirates, Etihad & other airline passengers can get refund and rebook tickets

Iran-Israel war flight cancellations: Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel and closure of airspace across the Middle East, several airlines cancelled or temporarily suspended scheduled flights. However, since Monday evening, Dubai and Abu Dhabi Airports, among others, have partially reopened, and a limited number of flights are now operating to assist stranded passengers to reach their destinations.
Flight cancellations due to Iran war: Refund and Rebooking policy
In their advisories, airlines have advised passengers to check their official websites and other official channels for the latest updates. They have also announced refund and rebooking options for affected tickets. Here is the full list of airline advisories about refund and rebooking procedures.
Air India flight cancellations: Refund and Rebooking options
In an advisory issued on March 1, Air India said that passengers who booked their tickets on or before February 28, 2026, for travel scheduled up to March 5, 2026, can avail the following options:
Reschedule your flight at no additional charge, or
Request a full refund to your original form of payment.
IndiGo flight cancellations due to Iran-Israel war: Refund and Rebooking options
IndiGo has extended full flexibility and waiver benefits for travel to and from the Middle East, along with other affected international sectors, until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026. The airline said that customers can opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.
Emirates flight cancellations due to airspace closure: Refund and Rebooking policy
The passengers who have booked tickets with Emirates and whose flights are cancelled due to airspace closures in the Middle East, have the following options:
Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 20 March. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, please contact them. If you booked with us directly, contact us at http://emirat.es/support.
Request for refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket if your booking is on or before 10 March by completing the refund form at http://emirat.es/refund if you booked with us directly. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.
Etihad Airways flight cancellations due to Middle East tension: Refund and Rebooking policy
Etihad Airways has announced that passengers holding its tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026 with original travel dates up to March 10, 2026, can rebook free of charge up to March 31. It also said that:
Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.
Qatar Airways flight status amid Iran-Israel war: Check Refund and Rebooking policy
Qatar Airways has announced that if one have a confirmed booking with a travel date between February 28 and March 10, 2026, then he/she is eligible for:
Complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or a refund of the unused value of your ticket.
Air Arabia flight cancellations due to airspace closure in Middle East: Check Refund and Rebooking policy
Air Arabia has also advised its passengers not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by them. It also urged the flyers to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting the Manage Booking page on our website to receive the latest updates.
Customers are urged to check their flight status and the latest updates on our website and monitor their email for notifications.
If you booked your flight through our direct channels and your departure is within the next 24 hours, visit our website to select alternative options.
Customers who booked through travel agents should contact their agents directly.
