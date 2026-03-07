Iran-Israel war 2026: Etihad Airways opens booking for 100+ flights from Zayed International Airport – Check route, timings

Iran-Israel war update, Etihad Airways flight status from Abu Dhabi:Etihad Airways has opened bookings for more than 100 flights to 20 destinations from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport. On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi.
The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
In a statement, Etihad Airways on Saturday said that guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. It also added that tickets for the flights are also available for sale on its official website at Etihad.com.
The airline advised the passengers not to travel to the airport without a confirmed ticket. “Guests and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of the new flights,” it said.
Etihad Airways travel advisory
In its advisory, Etihad Airways advised flyers to:
