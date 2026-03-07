Iran-Israel war 2026: Etihad Airways opens booking for 100+ flights from Zayed International Airport – Check route, timings

Iran-Israel war update: Etihad Airways opens booking for 100+ flights to 20 destinations from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport as operations gradually resume.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 7, 2026 06:34 PM IST
On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi.On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi. (Image: Etihad Airways/X)
Iran-Israel war update, Etihad Airways flight status from Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has opened bookings for more than 100 flights to 20 destinations from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport. On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi.

The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Etihad Airways flight booking

In a statement, Etihad Airways on Saturday said that guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. It also added that tickets for the flights are also available for sale on its official website at Etihad.com.

The airline advised the passengers not to travel to the airport without a confirmed ticket. “Guests and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of the new flights,” it said.

Etihad Airways travel advisory

In its advisory, Etihad Airways advised flyers to:

  • Check their flight status at http://etihad.com before travelling to the airport.
  • Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.
  • Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 21 March 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad operated flights up to 15 May 2026.
  • Guests on all Etihad flights until 21 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.
  • Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.

Etihad Airways outbound flight schedule from March 9 to March 12

Etihad Airways – Outbound Flights from Abu Dhabi9th – 12th March 2026 · All times in UAE local time

80
Total Flights
4
Days
20
Flights/Day
AUH
Hub
✈ March 9, 2026  |  20 Flights
FlightDestinationDepArr
EY 615Jeddah08:0510:55
EY 21Toronto08:1515:45
EY 3New York JFK08:2516:10
EY 553Riyadh09:0010:45
EY 826Seoul Incheon09:4523:05
EY 376Malé09:5515:15
EY 406Bangkok10:0519:20
EY 412Phuket10:1519:30
EY 486Kuala Lumpur10:2521:30
EY 390Colombo10:3516:35
EY 67London Heathrow13:5018:50
EY 843Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
EY 83Rome Fiumicino14:1018:40
EY 33Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
EY 141Zurich14:4019:50
EY 218Delhi18:0022:50
EY 206Mumbai18:1022:50
EY 352Hyderabad18:2023:20
EY 232Bengaluru18:3023:55
EY 246Ahmedabad18:4022:55
✈ March 10, 2026  |  20 Flights
FlightDestinationDepArr
EY 615Jeddah08:0510:55
EY 21Toronto08:1515:45
EY 3New York JFK08:2516:10
EY 713Cairo08:3511:55
EY 553Riyadh09:0010:45
EY 376Malé09:5515:15
EY 406Bangkok10:0519:20
EY 412Phuket10:1519:30
EY 430Hanoi10:2519:30
EY 390Colombo10:3516:35
EY 67London Heathrow13:5018:50
EY 843Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
EY 79Milan Malpensa14:1019:00
EY 33Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
EY 123Frankfurt14:3019:30
EY 141Zurich14:4019:50
EY 232Bengaluru18:0023:25
EY 206Mumbai18:1022:50
EY 352Hyderabad18:2023:20
EY 246Ahmedabad18:3022:45
✈ March 11, 2026  |  20 Flights
FlightDestinationDepArr
EY 615Jeddah08:0510:55
EY 21Toronto08:1515:45
EY 3New York JFK08:2516:10
EY 713Cairo08:3511:55
EY 553Riyadh09:0010:45
EY 376Malé09:5515:15
EY 406Bangkok10:0519:20
EY 412Phuket10:1519:30
EY 486Kuala Lumpur10:2521:30
EY 390Colombo10:3516:35
EY 67London Heathrow13:5018:50
EY 843Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
EY 103Madrid14:1020:05
EY 33Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
EY 83Rome Fiumicino14:3019:00
EY 141Zurich14:4019:50
EY 218Delhi18:0022:50
EY 206Mumbai18:1022:50
EY 352Hyderabad18:2023:20
EY 246Ahmedabad18:3022:45
✈ March 12, 2026  |  20 Flights
FlightDestinationDepArr
EY 615Jeddah08:0510:55
EY 21Toronto08:1515:45
EY 352New York JFK08:2516:10
EY 553Riyadh09:0010:45
EY 826Seoul Incheon09:4523:05
EY 376Malé09:5515:15
EY 406Bangkok10:0519:20
EY 412Phuket10:1519:30
EY 430Hanoi10:2519:30
EY 390Colombo10:3516:35
EY 67London Heathrow13:5018:50
EY 843Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
EY 33Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
EY 79Milan Malpensa14:3019:20
EY 141Zurich14:4019:50
EY 218Delhi18:0022:50
EY 206Mumbai18:1022:50
EY 352Hyderabad18:2023:20
EY 232Bengaluru18:3023:55
EY 246Ahmedabad18:4022:55
* All times in UAE local time. Subject to operational approvals and prevailing airspace conditions.
Etihad Airways inbound flight schedule from March 9 to March 12

Etihad Airways – Inbound Flights to Abu Dhabi9th – 12th March 2026 · All arrival times in UAE local time

80
Total Flights
4
Days
20
Flights/Day
AUH
Arrival Hub
✈ March 9, 2026  |  20 Inbound Flights
FlightOriginDepartureArrival (AUH)
EY 124Frankfurt21:15 8 Mar07:20
EY 142Zurich21:20 8 Mar07:30
EY 34Paris Charles de Gaulle21:40 8 Mar08:10
EY 104Madrid21:35 8 Mar08:20
EY 68London Heathrow20:40 8 Mar08:30
EY 247Ahmedabad03:5505:45
EY 353Hyderabad04:0506:30
EY 219Delhi04:2006:50
EY 207Mumbai04:5506:40
EY 844Moscow Sheremetyevo04:1513:00
EY 433Hanoi08:0012:35
EY 403Bangkok08:2512:15
EY 411Phuket08:3512:05
EY 393Colombo08:3511:45
EY 489Kuala Lumpur08:4011:55
EY 379Malé09:0012:25
EY 616Jeddah12:3016:45
EY 554Riyadh13:1016:35
EY 22Toronto18:25 8 Mar16:25
EY 4New York JFK18:35 8 Mar16:15
✈ March 10, 2026  |  20 Inbound Flights
FlightOriginDepartureArrival (AUH)
EY 84Rome Fiumicino21:25 9 Mar07:10
EY 142Zurich21:20 9 Mar07:30
EY 34Paris Charles de Gaulle21:30 9 Mar08:00
EY 68London Heathrow20:40 9 Mar08:30
EY 233Bengaluru03:1005:55
EY 247Ahmedabad03:5505:45
EY 353Hyderabad04:0506:30
EY 219Delhi04:2006:50
EY 207Mumbai04:5506:40
EY 844Moscow Sheremetyevo04:1513:00
EY 827Seoul Incheon07:0012:35
EY 403Bangkok08:2512:15
EY 411Phuket08:3512:05
EY 393Colombo08:3511:45
EY 489Kuala Lumpur08:4011:55
EY 379Malé09:0012:25
EY 616Jeddah12:3016:45
EY 554Riyadh13:1016:35
EY 22Toronto18:25 9 Mar16:25
EY 4New York JFK18:35 9 Mar16:15
✈ March 11, 2026  |  20 Inbound Flights
FlightOriginDepartureArrival (AUH)
EY 80Milan Malpensa21:00 10 Mar07:10
EY 124Frankfurt21:15 10 Mar07:20
EY 142Zurich21:20 10 Mar07:30
EY 34Paris Charles de Gaulle21:30 10 Mar08:00
EY 68London Heathrow20:40 10 Mar08:30
EY 714Cairo23:10 10 Mar05:30
EY 247Ahmedabad03:5505:45
EY 233Bengaluru04:0506:50
EY 353Hyderabad04:0506:30
EY 207Mumbai04:5506:40
EY 844Moscow Sheremetyevo04:1513:00
EY 433Hanoi08:0012:35
EY 403Bangkok08:2512:15
EY 411Phuket08:3512:05
EY 393Colombo08:3511:45
EY 379Malé09:0012:25
EY 616Jeddah12:3016:45
EY 554Riyadh13:1016:35
EY 22Toronto18:25 10 Mar16:25
EY 4New York JFK18:35 10 Mar16:15
✈ March 12, 2026  |  20 Inbound Flights
FlightOriginDepartureArrival (AUH)
EY 84Rome Fiumicino21:25 11 Mar07:10
EY 142Zurich21:20 11 Mar07:30
EY 34Paris Charles de Gaulle21:30 11 Mar08:00
EY 104Madrid21:35 11 Mar08:20
EY 68London Heathrow20:40 11 Mar08:30
EY 714Cairo23:10 11 Mar05:30
EY 247Ahmedabad03:5505:45
EY 353Hyderabad04:0506:30
EY 219Delhi04:2006:50
EY 207Mumbai04:5506:40
EY 844Moscow Sheremetyevo04:1513:00
EY 403Bangkok08:2512:15
EY 411Phuket08:3512:05
EY 393Colombo08:3511:45
EY 489Kuala Lumpur08:4011:55
EY 379Malé09:0012:25
EY 616Jeddah12:3016:45
EY 554Riyadh13:1016:35
EY 22Toronto18:25 11 Mar16:25
EY 489New York JFK18:35 11 Mar16:15
* All arrival times in UAE local time. Departure times marked "prev day" indicate overnight flights. Subject to operational approvals and airspace conditions.
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

