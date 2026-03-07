Iran-Israel war 2026: Etihad Airways opens booking for 100+ flights from Zayed International Airport – Check route, timings

On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi. (Image: Etihad Airways/X)

Iran-Israel war update, Etihad Airways flight status from Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has opened bookings for more than 100 flights to 20 destinations from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport. On Friday, the airline announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi.

The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Also Read | Flight Status Today Live Updates

Etihad Airways flight booking

In a statement, Etihad Airways on Saturday said that guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. It also added that tickets for the flights are also available for sale on its official website at Etihad.com.