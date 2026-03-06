Iran-Israel war: Etihad Airways to resume flights to 70 destinations, 8 Indian cities on list

Etihad Airways stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights. (Image: Etihad Airways/X)

Iran-Israel war update: Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi. The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. These flight services will remain operational from today.

“Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations,” it said in a statement.

Etihad Airways resume flights

Etihad Airways has commenced the ticket booking for flights to 70 destinations, including eight Indian cities. It stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights.