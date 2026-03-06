Iran-Israel war: Etihad Airways to resume flights to 70 destinations, 8 Indian cities on list

Etihad Airways resume flights: The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. These flight services will remain operational from today.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMar 6, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Etihad Airways stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights. (Image: Etihad Airways/X)Etihad Airways stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights. (Image: Etihad Airways/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Iran-Israel war update: Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi. The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. These flight services will remain operational from today.

“Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations,” it said in a statement.

Also Read | Flight Status Today Live Updates

Etihad Airways resume flights

Etihad Airways has commenced the ticket booking for flights to 70 destinations, including eight Indian cities. It stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights.

“Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on http://etihad.com,&#8221; it added.

Etihad Airways flight status

In an advisory, Etihad Airways has advised passengers no to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by airline or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.

“The decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments. Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met,” it said.

Etihad Airways flight news

It also stated that all other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. “Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit.

Story continues below this ad

Affected guests will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming the status of their flight and outlining available options. Guests are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date and monitor their email for further updates,” it said.

Etihad: Resuming Limited Flight ScheduleDestinations operating to & from Abu Dhabi · 6–19 March 2026

✈️ 70 destinations · Updated: 6 March | 09:00 UAE time
Destination Destination Destination
AhmedabadHong KongMuscat
Addis AbabaHyderabadNairobi
AmsterdamIslamabadNew York (JFK)
AthensIstanbulParis
AtlantaJakartaPhnom Penh
BangkokJeddahPhuket
BarcelonaKarachiPrague
BeijingKochiRiyadh
BengaluruKolkataRome
BostonKozhikodeSeoul (Incheon)
BrusselsKrabiSeychelles
CairoKuala LumpurSingapore
CasablancaLahoreSt Petersburg
Chiang MaiLondon (Heathrow)Sydney
ChicagoMadridTaipei
ColomboMaléThiruvananthapuram
CopenhagenManchesterTokyo
DelhiManilaToronto
Denpasar (Bali)MedinaVienna
DublinMelbourneWarsaw
DüsseldorfMilan (Malpensa)Washington
FrankfurtMoscow (Sheremetyevo)Zurich
GenevaMunich
HanoiMumbai
* All services remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on regional airspace conditions. Not all destinations operate daily. Guests should consult the latest schedule at etihad.com for specific days of operation.
Express InfoGenIE

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments