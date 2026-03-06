Iran-Israel war: Etihad Airways to resume flights to 70 destinations, 8 Indian cities on list
Etihad Airways resume flights: The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. These flight services will remain operational from today.
Iran-Israel war update:Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi. The flight services have been disrupted following the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. These flight services will remain operational from today.
“Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations,” it said in a statement.
Etihad Airways has commenced the ticket booking for flights to 70 destinations, including eight Indian cities. It stated that the guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights.
“Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on http://etihad.com,” it added.
Etihad Airways flight status
In an advisory, Etihad Airways has advised passengers no to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by airline or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.
“The decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments. Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met,” it said.
Etihad Airways flight news
It also stated that all other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended. “Additional destinations will be added and communicated as conditions permit.
Story continues below this ad
Affected guests will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming the status of their flight and outlining available options. Guests are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date and monitor their email for further updates,” it said.
Etihad: Resuming Limited Flight ScheduleDestinations operating to & from Abu Dhabi · 6–19 March 2026
✈️ 70 destinations · Updated: 6 March | 09:00 UAE time
Destination
Destination
Destination
Ahmedabad
Hong Kong
Muscat
Addis Ababa
Hyderabad
Nairobi
Amsterdam
Islamabad
New York (JFK)
Athens
Istanbul
Paris
Atlanta
Jakarta
Phnom Penh
Bangkok
Jeddah
Phuket
Barcelona
Karachi
Prague
Beijing
Kochi
Riyadh
Bengaluru
Kolkata
Rome
Boston
Kozhikode
Seoul (Incheon)
Brussels
Krabi
Seychelles
Cairo
Kuala Lumpur
Singapore
Casablanca
Lahore
St Petersburg
Chiang Mai
London (Heathrow)
Sydney
Chicago
Madrid
Taipei
Colombo
Malé
Thiruvananthapuram
Copenhagen
Manchester
Tokyo
Delhi
Manila
Toronto
Denpasar (Bali)
Medina
Vienna
Dublin
Melbourne
Warsaw
Düsseldorf
Milan (Malpensa)
Washington
Frankfurt
Moscow (Sheremetyevo)
Zurich
Geneva
Munich
Hanoi
Mumbai
* All services remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on regional airspace conditions. Not all destinations operate daily. Guests should consult the latest schedule at etihad.com for specific days of operation.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More