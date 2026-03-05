Iran-Israel war: Emirates opens booking to 75 destinations, including 8 Indian cities from Dubai – Full list

Iran-Israel war latest news:Emirates on Thursday announced the opening of flight bookings to 75 destinations, including eight Indian cities, for travel on March 5 and 6, 2026. The airline is operating a limited number of flight services, following the closure of airspace in the Middle East, amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
In a statement, the airline stated that the customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. It also advised the passengers not to travel to the airport without holding a confirm ticket.
“These flights are open for booking and we are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights.
Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The latest flight updates will be published on our website,” it said.
Emirates also stated that passengers who booked to travel between February 28 until and including March 31, have these options:
Rebook on an alternate flight. You can rebook on another flight to your intended destination for travel on or before 30 April. If you booked your flight with a travel agent, you must contact them. If you booked with us directly, contact us at http://emirat.es/support.
Request for refund. You can request for a refund of your ticket by completing the refund form at http://emirat.es/refund if you booked with us directly. If you booked your flights with a travel agent, please contact them.
It also stated that all city check‑in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.
Emirates flight operations update
✈️ Emirates — Flights Operated to/from Dubai
March 5 & 6, 2026 • Despite regional airspace restrictions
75Destinations Served
6World Regions
DXBHub: Dubai Int'l Airport
75 destinations
🌍 Africa 5 destinations
01AbidjanABJ
02AccraACC
03Cape TownCPT
04JohannesburgJNB
05NairobiNBO
🌍 Europe 26 destinations
06AmsterdamAMS
07AthensATH
08BarcelonaBCN
09BirminghamBHX
10BudapestBUD
11DublinDUB
12DusseldorfDUS
13EdinburghEDI
14FrankfurtFRA
15HamburgHAM
16IstanbulIST
17LisbonLIS
18London GatwickLGW
19London HeathrowLHR
20MadridMAD
21ManchesterMAN
22MilanMXP
23MoscowDME
24MunichMUC
25ParisCDG
26PraguePRG
27RomeFCO
28St. PetersburgLED
29ViennaVIE
30WarsawWAW
31ZurichZRH
🌎 Americas 9 destinations
32ChicagoORD
33Dallas Fort WorthDFW
34Mexico CityMEX
35New YorkJFK
36NewarkEWRvia Athens
37San FranciscoSFO
38Sao PauloGRU
39TorontoYYZ
🌍 Middle East & North Africa 4 destinations
40CairoCAI
41CasablancaCMN
42JeddahJED
43MedinaMED
🌏 Far East & Australasia 18 destinations
44BangkokBKK
45BeijingPEK
46ChristchurchCHCvia Sydney
47GuangzhouCAN
48Haneda TokyoHND
49HanoiHAN
50Ho Chi Minh CitySGN
51Hong KongHKG
52JakartaCGK
53Kuala LumpurKUL
54ManilaMNL
55MelbourneMEL
56PerthPER
57ShanghaiPVG
58Siem ReapSAIvia Bangkok
59SingaporeSIN
60SydneySYD
61TaipeiTPE
🌏 West Asia & Indian Ocean Islands 14 destinations
62AhmedabadAMD
63BengaluruBLR
64ChennaiMAA
65ColomboCMB
66DelhiDEL
67DhakaDAC
68HyderabadHYD
69KarachiKHI
70KochiCOK
71LahoreLHE
72MaleMLE
73MauritiusMRU
74MumbaiBOM
75ThiruvananthapuramTRV
No destinations found matching your search.
Source: Emirates Airlines | Business document — March 5 & 6, 2026 | Hub: Dubai International Airport (DXB)
