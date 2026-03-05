Iran-Israel war: Emirates opens booking to 75 destinations, including 8 Indian cities from Dubai – Full list

Iran-Israel war latest news: Emirates on Thursday announced the opening of flight bookings to 75 destinations, including eight Indian cities, for travel on March 5 and 6, 2026. The airline is operating a limited number of flight services, following the closure of airspace in the Middle East, amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, the airline stated that the customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. It also advised the passengers not to travel to the airport without holding a confirm ticket.

“These flights are open for booking and we are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights.