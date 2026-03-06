Iran-Israel war: Emirates flight network to return to 100% soon, airline says ‘additional capacity being deployed in India’
Emirates flights update: Currently, the UAE-based carrier is operating a limited number of flights from Dubai Airports to more than 80 destinations across the world to facilitate the evacuation of passengers.
Emirates flight status: Emirates airline is expecting to restore its full flight network within the coming days. Currently, the UAE-based carrier is operating a limited number of flights from Dubai Airports to more than 80 destinations across the world to facilitate the evacuation of passengers. On March 5, it carried around 30,000 passengers out of Dubai.
“The airline anticipates a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” Emirates said in a statement.
On March 7, Emirates plans to operate 106 daily return flights to 83 destinations, covering nearly 60 per cent of its entire network. “In certain high-demand markets, Emirates has significantly scaled up its operations. In the UK alone, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by 7 March, reflecting the strength of travel demand between the UAE and UK,” it said.
Emirates airline to deploy additional capacity across India
Emirates has planned to deploy additional flight capacities across India. “Emirates scaling up to 22 daily flights, serving all nine of its Indian gateways by tomorrow 7 March,” it added.
It further said that Emirates is currently operating flights to seven of its US gateways, ensuring continued connectivity between the United States and the UAE during this period.
Emirates flight booking
Emirates has said that it is accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. “Customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking,” it stated.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More