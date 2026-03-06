Iran-Israel war: Emirates flight network to return to 100% soon, airline says ‘additional capacity being deployed in India’

Emirates flight status: Emirates airline is expecting to restore its full flight network within the coming days. Currently, the UAE-based carrier is operating a limited number of flights from Dubai Airports to more than 80 destinations across the world to facilitate the evacuation of passengers. On March 5, it carried around 30,000 passengers out of Dubai.

“The airline anticipates a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates flights Dubai March 7

On March 7, Emirates plans to operate 106 daily return flights to 83 destinations, covering nearly 60 per cent of its entire network. “In certain high-demand markets, Emirates has significantly scaled up its operations. In the UK alone, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by 7 March, reflecting the strength of travel demand between the UAE and UK,” it said.