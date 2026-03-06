Iran-Israel war: Dubai Airports operate over 1,140 flights to 80+ countries in past 84 hours
Iran-Israel war update: Dubai Airports have operated more than 1,140 flights in the past 84 hours to help stranded passengers reach their destinations amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.
Iran-Israel war update:Dubai Airports have operated more than 1,140 flights in the past 84 hours to help stranded passengers reach their destinations amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Presently, two airports have been partially opened for limited flight operations. These are: Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.
Between March 2 and 5, more than 500 flights departed from DXB and DWC, providing over 1,05,000 outbound seats to more than 80 countries. “…the number continues to increase dramatically every day,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.
It further said: “We are adding more and more flights to our schedule every day. Please continue to check the status of your flight with your airline.”
Emirates opens booking to 75 destinations from Dubai
On Thursday, Emirates announced the opening of flight bookings to 75 destinations, including eight Indian cities, for travel on March 5 and 6, 2026.
In a statement, the airline stated that the customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. It also advised the passengers not to travel to the airport without holding a confirm ticket.
“These flights are open for booking and we are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights.
Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. The latest flight updates will be published on our website,” it said.
