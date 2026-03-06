Iran-Israel war: Dubai Airports operate over 1,140 flights to 80+ countries in past 84 hours

Iran-Israel war update: Dubai Airports have operated more than 1,140 flights in the past 84 hours to help stranded passengers reach their destinations amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Presently, two airports have been partially opened for limited flight operations. These are: Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

It also advised the travellers not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Between March 2 and 5, more than 500 flights departed from DXB and DWC, providing over 1,05,000 outbound seats to more than 80 countries. “…the number continues to increase dramatically every day,” Dubai Airports said in a statement.