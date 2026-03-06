Iran-Israel war Day 7: UAE intercepts missiles, Dubai airports reopen partially as Middle East flights remain disrupted

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. (Source: AP/PTI)

The conflict between Iran and Israel-US has entered its seventh day, with the UAE reporting a rise in missile and drone attacks and interceptions, while aviation networks across the region continue to face major disruptions.

Authorities across Gulf countries say air defence systems remain on high alert as Iranian strikes and counter operations intensify, affecting civilians and international travel routes.

Several airports have partially reopened to facilitate evacuation and repatriation flights while airlines worldwide are adjusting schedules amid airspace closures. Governments in the region have also introduced precautionary measures to protect public safety, including early school closures and restrictions on sharing sensitive security footage. The situation continues to evolve as military activity, diplomatic tensions, and aviation disruptions reshape daily life across the Gulf.