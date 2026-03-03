When would US-Iran war end? Here’s what world leaders have said on crisis in Middle East

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attack on Tel Aviv and other Gulf nations has entered into its fourth day following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as tensions spread across the Middle East region which has posed a threat to global supply-chain crisis.

At least 787 people have been killed in Iran since the strikes began, the Red Crescent said.

US Secretary Marco Rubio on why US attacked Iran

The United States attacked Iran after receiving information that its ally Israel was ready to strike the Islamic country, which would have meant retaliatory attack against US forces and bases in the region. “We knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Rubio told reporters.

However, his explanation of the Iran attack differs from that of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump. Rubio had also said the “hardest hit” by the US military is yet to come.

Israel’s Netanyahu says war against Iran may take “some time”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Fox News said the war against Iran may take “some time” but it won’t take years. “I said it could be quick and decisive. It may take some time, but it’s not going to take years. It’s not an endless war,” Netanyahu said.

The premise of repression by a nation’s government does not grant another nation the right to invade it. Brutal autocracies exist across the globe, in Russia, China, North Korea, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

The Israeli leader pushed against the criticism that the Iran conflict would spiral into an “endless war” in the Middle East, and claimed that instead it would lead to peace and democracy in Tehran.

Trump suggested Iran strikes by US could go longer than predicted

President Donald Trump initially suggested that the Iran war could last for “four to five weeks” but later added that the fighting could go on longer and has been trying to justify the open-ended conflict. Trump laid down the four objectives for Washington to strike Iran.

“First, we’re destroying Iran’s missile capabilities…Second, we’re annihilating their navy…Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number-one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon. Finally we are ensuring the Iranian regime can’t continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders,” the US president said.

Iranian leader on attacking any ship passing through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official Ebrahim Jabari on Monday declared that the Strait of Hormuz has been shut and any ship passing the strait would be at firing end from Iran, Iranian media reported. This notably threatens to choke a fifth of global oil flows and could send prices of oil soaring amid supply-chain crisis.

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo/AP)

“The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to ​pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set ​those ships ablaze,” the IRGC official said.

The Strait of Hormuz connects some of the major Gulf oil producers, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea.

NATO chief Rutte on alliance’s prospects in Iran war

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday praised US and Israeli strikes on Iran and said that it was degrading Tehran’s ability to achieve its nuclear ambitions and destroying its ballistic missile capability but indicated that the western military alliance would not get involved in the war.

“There are absolutely no plans whatever ​for ​NATO to ⁠get dragged into this or being part of ​it, other than individual ​allies ⁠doing what they can to enable what the Americans are ⁠doing ​together with Israel,” NATO chief said.