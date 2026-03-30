Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian ⁠attack ​on a power ​and water ​desalination ⁠plant in Kuwait.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 30, 2026 07:54 AM IST First published on: Mar 30, 2026 at 07:02 AM IST
KuwaitSmoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City. (Photo: AP)

An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian ⁠attack ​on a power ​and water ​desalination ⁠plant in Kuwait, which also ‌damaged a service building at ⁠the ⁠facility, Kuwait’s Ministry of ⁠Electricity ‌and ​Water ‌said early on ‌Monday in ​a ​post ​on social ​media website X.

“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately sent to the site to deal with the aftermath of the attack and ensure the normal continuation of operations, it added.

There was no official comment from Iran, where state media quoted the Kuwaiti ministry as saying that there was extensive damage at the plant as a result of the attack.

However, Kuwait has faced repeated attacks since the US-Israeli war on Iran began over a month ago, Al Jazeera’s Malik Traina reported from Kuwait City.

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“Just yesterday evening, the Defence Ministry said that 14 missiles and 12 drones were detected in Kuwaiti airspace, and several of those drones were targeting a military camp, where 10 servicemen were injured,” Traina said.

The injured servicemen have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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