Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, which also damaged a service building at the facility, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water said early on Monday in a post on social media website X.
“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday.
Technical and emergency response teams were immediately sent to the site to deal with the aftermath of the attack and ensure the normal continuation of operations, it added.
There was no official comment from Iran, where state media quoted the Kuwaiti ministry as saying that there was extensive damage at the plant as a result of the attack.
However, Kuwait has faced repeated attacks since the US-Israeli war on Iran began over a month ago, Al Jazeera’s Malik Traina reported from Kuwait City.
“Just yesterday evening, the Defence Ministry said that 14 missiles and 12 drones were detected in Kuwaiti airspace, and several of those drones were targeting a military camp, where 10 servicemen were injured,” Traina said.
The injured servicemen have been hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment.