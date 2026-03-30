Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City. (Photo: AP)

An Indian worker was killed in an Iranian ⁠attack ​on a power ​and water ​desalination ⁠plant in Kuwait, which also ‌damaged a service building at ⁠the ⁠facility, Kuwait’s Ministry of ⁠Electricity ‌and ​Water ‌said early on ‌Monday in ​a ​post ​on social ​media website X.

“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday.