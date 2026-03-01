Iran-Israel war: Airlines which issued fresh advisories for March 2, suspended Middle East flights

Flight cancellation/suspension due to Iran-Israel war: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel and the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the situation is expected to deteriorate further. Keeping this in mind, several global airlines have issued passenger advisories and suspended or cancelled flight operations to Gulf countries for March 2.
IndiGo
IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 160 flights on March 2 following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.
In a post on X, IndiGo said the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through Middle East airspace has been extended until March 2, 2026, 11:59 pm. The airline added that the extension is a precautionary measure to uphold the highest standards of safety for the customers and crew.
Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 15:00 hrs UAE time on March 2. It also advised the passengers to check flight status before proceeding to the airport.
“We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities. We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” it said.
Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March.
If you are booked to travel before or on 5 March, your options are:
Qatar Airways has also suspended the flight operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace. It also stated that the flight operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.
Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A further update will be provided on March…
Oman Air has cancelled the flight services to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM) and Kuwait (KWI) on March 2. “The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the appropriate authorities and will continue to share updates here and on our website,” it said.
⚠️ Dear valued guests,
Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, flights to/from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM) and Kuwait (KWI) due to depart today, Sunday 1 March, and tomorrow, Monday 2 March, are cancelled.
