Iran-Israel war: Airlines which issued fresh advisories for March 2, suspended Middle East flights

Flight cancellation/suspension due to Iran-Israel war: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East following the war between Iran and Israel and the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the situation is expected to deteriorate further. Keeping this in mind, several global airlines have issued passenger advisories and suspended or cancelled flight operations to Gulf countries for March 2.

IndiGo

IndiGo has cancelled the operation of 160 flights on March 2 following the closure and restrictions of airspace in the Middle East.

In a post on X, IndiGo said the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through Middle East airspace has been extended until March 2, 2026, 11:59 pm. The airline added that the extension is a precautionary measure to uphold the highest standards of safety for the customers and crew.