Iran-Israel war: After LNG, QatarEnergy stops production of Urea, Polymers, Methanol and Aluminum

QatarEnergy stops downstream production: Amid the escalating US-Israel Iran war, QatarEnergy on Tuesday stopped the production of several downstream products, including Urea, Polymers, Methanol, Aluminium and other related items. It offered no timeline for restoration of its production.

QatarEnergy halts LNG production

On Monday, the energy giant had suspended the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products following a drone strike on its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar.

“Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products.