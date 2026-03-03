Iran-Israel war: After LNG, QatarEnergy stops production of Urea, Polymers, Methanol and Aluminum
On Monday, the energy giant had suspended the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products following a drone strike on its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar.
QatarEnergy stops downstream production: Amid the escalating US-Israel Iran war, QatarEnergy on Tuesday stopped the production of several downstream products, including Urea, Polymers, Methanol, Aluminium and other related items. It offered no timeline for restoration of its production.
QatarEnergy halts LNG production
On Monday, the energy giant had suspended the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products following a drone strike on its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar.
“Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products.
QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information,” it said in a statement.
Last year, QatarEnergy signed a 17-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) for the supply of up to 1 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG.
Oil Prices
On Monday, oil prices rose sharply as disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint raised uncertainty about how US and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect supply to the world economy, reports AP. As per the report, US oil traded 7.6% higher at $72.12 per barrel, while international standard Brent was up 8.6% at $79.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures in Europe jumped more than 40 per cent after Qatar, a major supplier, halted production due to the conflict.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More