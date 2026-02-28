Iran-Israel Tensions: Explosion in Tehran as Israel launches ‘preventive missile attack’ on Iran

Israel has claimed the responsibility for a missile attack on Iran.

An explosion rang out on Saturday in Iran’s capital, Tehran, witnesses told news agency Associated Press. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that his country has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran and declared a state of emergency.

Israel’s ⁠military on Saturday ‌said it had protectively sounded air ⁠raid ⁠sirens in ⁠areas ‌across the ​country “to ‌prepare the public for ‌the ​possibility ​of ​missiles being ​launched toward Israel” ⁠in retaliation, as per news agency Reuters.

There was no comment from the Iranian government about the blast immediately.

The explosion comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.