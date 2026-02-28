Dubai airport chaos: All flights grounded amid Iran-Israel clash

Amid an escalation between Israel and Iran, flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended until further notice, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

The shutdown affects all arrivals and departures at two of the UAE’s busiest aviation hubs, typically among the world’s most trafficked international gateways. The suspension comes amid a sharp uptick in military activity across the region, triggering widespread airspace closures that have grounded flights and triggered global travel disruptions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE implemented a temporary partial closure of the country’s airspace as a “precautionary measure” in response to Iranian missile strikes and retaliatory actions following coordinated U.S.–Israeli military operations against Iran.

⚠️ UPDATE: Flight operations at @DXB and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice. Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates. — DXB (@DXB) February 28, 2026

In a statement shared by Dubai Airports, officials urged passengers not to travel to DXB or DWC, and to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight status and rebooking options, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority.

Chaos at airports as major airlines suspend services

Dubai-based flag carriers Emirates and flydubai have temporarily halted all flights to and from the UAE, citing regional airspace closures and ongoing security assessments. Both airlines are actively monitoring the situation and assisting passengers with changes, refunds, and alternative arrangements.

Besides the UAE carriers, several international airlines have also cancelled or diverted flights connected to Dubai and other Middle Eastern hubs as airspace restrictions expand.

Many users took to social media to report chaos at that the airports in Dubai. Some even shared visuals of huge queues at the counters.

Understandable chaos at Dubai airport as all the passengers alight and await instructions pic.twitter.com/vc9K1pXe13 — george koshy (@georgekoshy) February 28, 2026

The suspension of flight operations comes amid a sharp uptick in military activity across the region. (Photo: X/@georgekoshy) The suspension of flight operations comes amid a sharp uptick in military activity across the region. (Photo: X/@georgekoshy)

The shutdown at Dubai’s airports is part of a broader pattern of aviation disruption across the Middle East. Civil and military airspace closures have left flight corridors over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, and Israel largely empty, forcing carriers to ground aircraft or reroute flights to avoid conflict zones.

Passengers from India, Europe, Africa, and Asia with plans to transit through Dubai or travel to the Gulf have reported widespread cancellations and delays, with many airlines issuing notifications urging travellers to check their flight status before departure.

Safety and Travel Advisory

UAE authorities continue to emphasize the ongoing need for caution. The temporary suspension of flight operations is intended to protect civil aviation safety and provides aviation regulators and military authorities time to assess risks amid evolving hostilities.

Passengers with upcoming flights through Dubai International or Al Maktoum airports should remain in close contact with their airlines, monitor official updates, and avoid traveling to airport terminals until flights are officially reinstated.

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to West Asia

Meanwhile, India’s largest airline IndiGo and Tata group carriers Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to all destinations in the region, while SpiceJet has also informed passengers that some of the airline’s flights might be affected due to the crisis.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) reviewed the preparedness of all stakeholders in view of the evolving situation, and has asked Indian airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.