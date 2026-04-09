Iran was on verge of responding to ceasefire violation but Pakistan intervened, says Tehran

Soon after a two-week ceasefire was announced between US-Israel and Iran, the Islamic Republic was on the verge of responding to a ceasefire violation on Thursday night but held back after negotiator Pakistan intervened, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

During an interview with Fars news agency, Khatibzadeh said that the United States must stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon which has jeopardised the ceasefire deal and added that any regional peace must include Lebanon and called the coming hours “critical”.

The minister confirmed that Iran’s delegation will take part in the upcoming peace talks in Islamabad which is scheduled for Saturday. US President Donald Trump is sending his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff for the talks.