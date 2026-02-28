Iran, Israel airspace empty after attack on Tehran; IndiGo asks customers to ‘be prepared’ for changes to schedules

Iran has shut airspace, following a missile attack by Israel and the US. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued conveying the same, as per flightradar. The attack by joint forces of was nicknamed “Operation Lion’s roar”. As per BBC, Israel, too, has shut its airspace.
Apart from Tehran, blasts were also heard in the cities of Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Isfahan.
A visual representation of the airspace over Iran and Israel by Flightradar24 showed them devoid of any planes.
Iran airspace devoid of any flights (Image: Flightradar24).
Airlines in India are also issuing advisories to customers, asking them to remain prepared for changes to any schedule related to flights to and from Iran
India’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo said: We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves. Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. In the event of any impact, updates will be communicated promptly via registered contact details.”
IndiGo further said it will continue to keep flyers informed of any changes.
The latest update by Israel’s IDF pointed to a retaliation by Iran. “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas,” the IDF said in an X post.
The IDF said that sirens were rung across Israel following missile launch by Iran. “At this time, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat,” it said.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More