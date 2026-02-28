Iran, Israel airspace empty after attack on Tehran; IndiGo asks customers to ‘be prepared’ for changes to schedules

Iran has shut airspace, following a missile attack by Israel and the US. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued conveying the same, as per flightradar. The attack by joint forces of was nicknamed “Operation Lion’s roar”. As per BBC, Israel, too, has shut its airspace.

Apart from Tehran, blasts were also heard in the cities of Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, and Isfahan.

A visual representation of the airspace over Iran and Israel by Flightradar24 showed them devoid of any planes.

Check the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflict here.

Iran airspace devoid of any flights (Image: Flightradar24). Iran airspace devoid of any flights (Image: Flightradar24).

Airlines in India are also issuing advisories to customers, asking them to remain prepared for changes to any schedule related to flights to and from Iran