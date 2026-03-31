‘Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla’: Iran’s IRGC threatens to target US firms in Middle East from April 1

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said that they will target US companies in the region from April 1 in retaliation for attacks on Tehran, state media reported.
Among the 18 companies listed in the IRGC’s threat include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing, Reuters reported.
“These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st,” the IRGC statement added.
However, Revolutionary Guards did not name the specific countries where the Iranian military would launch their attacks.