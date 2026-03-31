‘Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla’: Iran’s IRGC threatens to target US firms in Middle East from April 1

Iran’s IRGC has threatened to target US companies like Google, Apple and Boeing from April 1 in retaliation for attacks, state media reported.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 31, 2026 09:05 PM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 08:51 PM IST
US-Israel-Iran WarSmoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait. (AP Photo)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said that they will target US companies in the ⁠region ​from April 1 in retaliation for ​attacks ​on Tehran, ⁠state media reported.

Among the 18 companies listed in the IRGC’s threat include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla ⁠and ⁠Boeing, Reuters reported.

“These companies should expect ⁠the ‌destruction ​of their respective ‌units in exchange for each ‌terror ​act ​in ​Iran, starting from 8 ​PM Tehran time ⁠on Wednesday, April 1st,” the IRGC statement added.

However, Revolutionary Guards did not name the specific countries where the Iranian military would launch their attacks.

Express Global Desk

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