‘Google, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla’: Iran’s IRGC threatens to target US firms in Middle East from April 1

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait. (AP Photo)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said that they will target US companies in the ⁠region ​from April 1 in retaliation for ​attacks ​on Tehran, ⁠state media reported.

Among the 18 companies listed in the IRGC’s threat include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla ⁠and ⁠Boeing, Reuters reported.