Iran announces ‘new rules’ for Strait of Hormuz as US refuses to lift naval blockade

An IRGC speedboat approaches the cargo ship Epaminondas during what state media described as the seizure of one of two vessels accused of violations in the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo)

Iran released a statement on Saturday, saying it will enforce “new rules” over waters along its coastline in the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, making the waters “a source of security and prosperity for the region”.

The announcement came as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant reaffirmed that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports — in response to the Tehran’s chokehold on the Strait — will stay in place till the freedom of navigation is restored to “pre-February 27” levels.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said it will exert “control over nearly 2,000km of Iran’s coastline” and make such water “a source of pride and power for the dear people of Iran, and a source of security and prosperity for the region,” reported Al Jazeera.