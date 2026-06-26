Drone strike on ship rocks Strait of Hormuz just days after US-Iran peace deal

Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea (AP Photo)

Despite the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding a few days ago, the ceasefire in West Asia seems being violated. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps allegedly attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone on Thursday, US officials said. US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, told a White House dinner that Iran wants to reach a deal and the US holds all the cards. The incident has renewed the pressure on the fragile ceasefire agreement reached between Washington and Tehran last week.

What happened in the strait

US officials confirmed Iran’s IRGC struck the cargo ship Ever Lovely with a drone as it was exiting the strait. British naval agency UKMTO said the vessel reported being hit by a projectile near Oman. Four sources identified the ship to Reuters.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority an agency Tehran set up to manage shipping requests through the waterway said vessels travelling outside its designated routes would not be guaranteed safe passage, adding that any consequences would be “the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander”.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

The UN’s International Maritime Organization, which had launched a voluntary escort operation for stranded vessels only two days earlier, paused the programme following the attack. IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez said the pause was to confirm safety guarantees remained in place for ships on its evacuation list. The IMO noted the Ever Lovely was not part of its evacuation programme.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards separately ordered two Panama-flagged ships to change course on Thursday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Trump’s position

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Speaking at a Rose Garden dinner with American farmers at the White House on Thursday evening, Trump said the US was negotiating with Iran from a position of strength following months of military strikes. “We knocked the hell out of them, and now we’re negotiating from a position of pure strength,” Trump told the gathering. “Pure strength. They know that.”

Also read Gulf oil tanker rates shatter records as Strait of Hormuz deal triggers a rush

Trump said Iran wanted to reach a deal “very badly” and insisted Tehran would not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon. “They will not have a nuclear weapon. And they’ve agreed to that,” he said. He also said the Strait of Hormuz remained open and reiterated that Iran could become a new market for American agricultural products saying the administration planned to use unfrozen Iranian funds to buy wheat, soybeans and corn for a country he said was facing food shortages.

What the shipping data shows

Despite the attack, traffic through the strait has not stopped. Intelligence firm Kpler said 70 vessels crossed the waterway on Wednesday and eight more had done so by Thursday, Reuters reported. Earlier this week, 109 vessels transited the strait between Saturday and Monday the highest level since the war began in late February.

Iran said ships complying with required conditions will be granted transit approval through Strait of Hormuz after submitting requests through official channels. (AP file photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, wrapping up a tour of Gulf states, said Washington was watching “whether or not ships are moving” through the waterway, adding that if Iran threatened or blocked vessels, “then we’re going to have a problem.”

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US Central Command posted photographs on Thursday of American F-16 fighter jets on patrol over the Middle East. “US forces remain present and vigilant throughout the region,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

F-16 fighter jets fly over the Middle East during a patrol. U.S. forces remain present and vigilant throughout the region. pic.twitter.com/WYmIVilNHf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 25, 2026

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, putting an evacuation effort for ships from the Strait of Hormuz on hold and reawakening concerns about the worldwide flow of oil.

Brent futures rose $1.52, or 2.1 percent, to $75.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.58, or 2.3 percent, to $71.92, Reuters reported.

The deal under strain

The attack reopens a central unresolved question in the ceasefire framework who controls the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has made clear it intends to manage the waterway on its own terms.

Also read Hooked on Hormuz: How barnacles grounded hundreds of oil tankers

Disagreements between Washington and Tehran continue on several other fronts too, including nuclear inspections, financial incentives for Iran and Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday denied a US claim that Tehran had agreed to spend unfrozen assets on American agricultural goods, calling it false.

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Just one in four Americans believes the Iran war was worth the cost, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll adding domestic political pressure on Trump ahead of November midterm elections.