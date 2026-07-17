Iran says it targeted US fighter jets in Jordan, ‘caused serious damage’

Iranian attacks eliminated “a large number of anti-revolutionaries and American special forces [and] the tit-for-tat operations are ongoing,” the IRGC said in a statement.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs.Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have “targeted American fighter jets and tankers stationed in Jordan”, in a statement to state media.

The statement says the attack involved “several ballistic missiles and numerous drones” and resulted in the “destruction of several American tankers and fighter jets and serious damage to many more of them.”

The US did not immediately comment on the claim.

Strikes in Kuwait

Iran has claimed to have destroyed High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platforms and missiles in attacks on Kuwait at several locations, where Tehran said American forces and Israeli-backed fighters are stationed, Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian attacks eliminated “a large number of anti-revolutionaries and American special forces [and] the tit-for-tat operations are ongoing,” the IRGC said in a statement.

War expands to Syria and Iraq

The United States on Friday widened its attack against Iran by hitting more bridges and infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East, including Qatar. The Revolutionary Guards expanded their attack to the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and a US special operations command centre in Syria.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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