Iran says it targeted US fighter jets in Jordan, ‘caused serious damage’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed to have “targeted American fighter jets and tankers stationed in Jordan”, in a statement to state media.

The statement says the attack involved “several ballistic missiles and numerous drones” and resulted in the “destruction of several American tankers and fighter jets and serious damage to many more of them.”

IRGC Public Relations: Multiple U.S. aerial refueling aircraft & fighter jets were destroyed in a ballistic missile & large-scale drone strike in Jordan.#Iran #Trump #War pic.twitter.com/ym30RVUGe7 — Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) July 17, 2026

The US did not immediately comment on the claim.

Strikes in Kuwait

Iran has claimed to have destroyed High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platforms and missiles in attacks on Kuwait at several locations, where Tehran said American forces and Israeli-backed fighters are stationed, Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian attacks eliminated “a large number of anti-revolutionaries and American special forces [and] the tit-for-tat operations are ongoing,” the IRGC said in a statement.

War expands to Syria and Iraq

The United States on Friday widened its attack against Iran by hitting more bridges and infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East, including Qatar. The Revolutionary Guards expanded their attack to the Kurdish region of northern Iraq and a US special operations command centre in Syria.