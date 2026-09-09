Iran captures US underwater drone near Hormuz amid ‘biggest wave of attacks’: 10 updates

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it captured a US uncrewed underwater vehicle near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, releasing images that it said showed the vessel after it was recovered.

Tehran described the operation as an intelligence and military success and identified the vehicle as a Dive-LD, an autonomous underwater system made by US defence technology company Anduril, the Associated Press reported.

Washington, however, has given a sharply different account. The Pentagon acknowledged that a US underwater drone had been lost but said it had malfunctioned more than a day earlier while surveying regional waters. The US said the vehicle was an older model and did not carry classified sonar or radar equipment or collect sensitive data. News agency Reuters reported that it could not independently verify Iran’s account.