Iran faces backlash for recruiting kids for war duties for sake of ‘homeland’ after 11-year-old’s death

Iran is stepping up efforts to enlist children into roles linked to its security apparatus as the conflict intensifies, according to multiple rights groups, raising alarm over the safety of minors and potential violations of international law.

Reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch indicate that authorities have launched a campaign encouraging boys and girls as young as 12 to join volunteer units associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Basij paramilitary wing. The initiative, promoted through official messaging and recruitment drives, calls on young people to help “defend the homeland” amid sustained strikes by the United States and Israel, according to a report by news agency AFP.

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A notice on the website of the Iranian defence ministry-aligned Defa Press (Translated from Persian). A notice on the website of the Iranian defence ministry-aligned Defa Press (Translated from Persian).

The campaign, backed by IRGC officials, invites minors to take on a range of duties. While some are framed as logistical, such as distributing supplies or preparing food, rights groups say children are also being deployed in more dangerous roles. These include patrolling, intelligence work, and staffing checkpoints, the DEFA Press, which is attached to the Iran defence ministry, said in its notice.

AFP cited an Amnesty International report verified images and witness accounts showing armed minors stationed alongside IRGC and Basij forces in several cities. The organisation reported that children were seen carrying weapons, including assault rifles, during patrols and at checkpoints, placing them directly in harm’s way as attacks continue across the country.

The Defa notice showing listing duties for ‘volunteers’. The Defa notice showing listing duties for ‘volunteers’.

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Death of 11-year-old highlights risks

The risks were underscored by the death of 11-year-old Alireza Jafari, who was killed in a drone strike targeting a checkpoint in Tehran. According to accounts cited by rights groups, the child had accompanied his father, a Basij member, to the post due to a shortage of personnel. Both were killed in the strike. Iranian media later reported that the boy had died while “on duty”.

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Eyewitness testimonies reviewed by Amnesty describe children struggling to handle weapons and appearing ill-equipped for such . In some cases, witnesses said the minors looked as young as 13, raising fears of accidental or indiscriminate use of firearms.

Human Rights Watch said the recruitment drive, described as “Homeland Defending Combatants for Iran”, reflects mounting pressure on Iran’s domestic front, with authorities increasingly relying on paramilitary networks to fill gaps. The group warned that involving children in operational roles exposes them to grave danger and could amount to a war crime.

Associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch Bill Van Esveld said in a statement. “There is no excuse for a military recruitment drive that targets children to sign up, much less 12-year-olds.”

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What international law says about recruiting children in conflict

Under international law, the recruitment or use of children under the age of 15 in armed conflict is prohibited. Amnesty International reiterated that deploying minors in military-linked activities, particularly in combat or security operations, violates these standards.

Rights groups have urged Iranian authorities to immediately halt the recruitment of children and release those already involved. They have also called on international bodies, including the United Nations and UNICEF, to increase pressure on Tehran over the issue, reported AFP.