Iran’s national internet blackout now longest on record as West Asia war rages on: Report

Data from monitor NetBlocks shows the outage in Iran surpassed 864 hours, a duration that exceeds any previous disruption in global history. (File Photo)

Iran’s national internet shutdown entered its 37th consecutive day this week, marking the longest nation-wide blackout ever recorded, according to London-based global internet monitor NetBlocks. The report comes on a day the war intensified as US claimed it had rescued the second airman from behind enemy lines while Tehran claimed it had shot down several aircraft belonging to the US including two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters.

Data from monitor NetBlocks shows the outage in Iran surpassed 864 hours, a duration that exceeds any previous disruption in global history.

Ground impact

The blackout mirrors a similar move by the Iranian government in January, when authorities cut access for weeks during widespread protests. Analysts, speaking to CNN, warn that the lack of connectivity creates a “fog of war.”