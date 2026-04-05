Iran’s national internet blackout now longest on record as West Asia war rages on: Report

The current shutdown prevents citizens from messaging family members, documenting local events or accessing real-time updates on the ongoing conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 5, 2026 09:59 PM IST
Data from monitor NetBlocks shows the outage in Iran surpassed 864 hours, a duration that exceeds any previous disruption in global history.Data from monitor NetBlocks shows the outage in Iran surpassed 864 hours, a duration that exceeds any previous disruption in global history. (File Photo)
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Iran’s national internet shutdown entered its 37th consecutive day this week, marking the longest nation-wide blackout ever recorded, according to London-based global internet monitor NetBlocks. The report comes on a day the war intensified as US claimed it had rescued the second airman from behind enemy lines while Tehran claimed it had shot down several aircraft belonging to the US including two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters.

Data from monitor NetBlocks shows the outage in Iran surpassed 864 hours, a duration that exceeds any previous disruption in global history.

Ground impact

The blackout mirrors a similar move by the Iranian government in January, when authorities cut access for weeks during widespread protests. Analysts, speaking to CNN, warn that the lack of connectivity creates a “fog of war.”

The current shutdown prevents citizens from messaging family members, documenting local events or accessing real-time updates on the ongoing conflict.

Without an open internet, information rarely leaves or enters the country, leaving millions of people in a communications vacuum as the crisis continues.

National isolation

While countries like North Korea remain permanently isolated, the shutdown in Iran is different. It moved from a fully connected state to a closed national network, which distinguishes the country from other regions facing long-term disruptions.

Earlier conflicts and unrest in Myanmar, Sudan, and Tigray saw severe connectivity drops in the regions. However, NetBlocks confirmed that no other event, including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, has ever sent an entire country offline for this long.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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