Israel says it killed Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib. All you need to know about him

Israel claims to have killed Esmail Khatib in an overnight strike a day ago. (Wikimedia Commons image enhanced by AI)

Amid the escalation of tensions between US-Israel and Iran, Jerusalem has claimed to have killed Tehran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an overnight strike on Tuesday. Warning of aggravated hostilities and signalling “surprises”, Israel Defence Minister was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera this war will continue on both fronts – the one targeting Iran and the other targeting Hezbollah.

Khatib assumed the role of Iran’s Iran’s intelligence minister during the tenure of late former president, Ebrahim Raisi, back in 2021. Khatib, who held several senior posts in the ministry of intelligence and the Office of the Supreme Leader, had studied Islamic jurisprudence.