‘No return to pre-war conditions’: Iran defies Trump, announces Hormuz toll

Iran has said it will charge ships looking to cross the Strait of Hormuz, directly contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim of a toll-free Hormuz even beyond the 60-day period of negotiations.

Ruling out a return to “pre-war conditions” in Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint, Iranian lead negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state media this fee will come into effect after 60 days of negotiations agreed under the MoU, according to reports.

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“Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions. Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and of course we will receive a fee for services,” Ghalibaf said after the 14-point MoU was digitally signed by Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.