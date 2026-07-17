Iran asks Yemen’s Houthis to prepare Red Sea blockade: What it means for global oil

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree speaks at a rally against the US and Israel in Sanaa, Yemen, (AP Photo)

Iran has reportedly asked Yemen’s Houthis to be prepared to close the Red Sea oil route if the US strikes Iranian power infrastructure. The plan was discussed within the Islamic Republic’s leadership, and the message was conveyed to Iran’s Houthi allies, news agency Reuters reported, citing two senior Iranian ‌sources and a regional source familiar with the matter.

The report added that the Houthis were recently informed of Iran’s request.

Houthis deploy drones near Bab el-Mandeb

A source close to Houthis, according to Reuters, said the group has deployed missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and is awaiting orders to begin attacks on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.