Iran protests Live Updates: Raisi orders investigation into Amini’s death, warns against ‘acts of chaos’

Kurdish women activists hold headscarfs and a portrait of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, with Arabic that reads, "The woman is life, don't kill the life," during a protest against her death in Iran, at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. (AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that he had ordered an investigation into the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested for wearing “unsuitable attire.” Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he also used the opportunity to turn tables and ask, “What about all the people killed by American police?”

Raisi added that “acts of chaos” are not acceptable, in a warning to protesters who have taken to the streets across the country in fury over the death of a woman in the morality police’s custody. “There is freedom of expression in Iran … but acts of chaos are unacceptable,” said Raisi, who is facing the biggest protests in the Islamic Republic since 2019.

As the nationwide protests rage the country, at least 31 civilians are reported to have lost their lives, according to news agency AFP. Even as Iran continues to be at the centre of global criticism and nationwide protests, the country’s Revolutionary Guards called on the Islamic Republic’s judiciary to prosecute “those who spread false news and rumours” about the woman whose death in police custody has triggered the protests. In a related development, holding the morality police responsible for Amini’s death, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and on Iran’s minister of intelligence, accusing them of abuse and violence against Iranian women and of violating the rights of peaceful Iranian protesters, the U.S. Treasury said.