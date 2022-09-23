Iran protests Live Updates: Raisi orders investigation into Amini’s death, warns against ‘acts of chaos’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that he had ordered an investigation into the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested for wearing “unsuitable attire.” Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he also used the opportunity to turn tables and ask, “What about all the people killed by American police?”
Raisi added that “acts of chaos” are not acceptable, in a warning to protesters who have taken to the streets across the country in fury over the death of a woman in the morality police’s custody. “There is freedom of expression in Iran … but acts of chaos are unacceptable,” said Raisi, who is facing the biggest protests in the Islamic Republic since 2019.
As the nationwide protests rage the country, at least 31 civilians are reported to have lost their lives, according to news agency AFP. Even as Iran continues to be at the centre of global criticism and nationwide protests, the country’s Revolutionary Guards called on the Islamic Republic’s judiciary to prosecute “those who spread false news and rumours” about the woman whose death in police custody has triggered the protests. In a related development, holding the morality police responsible for Amini’s death, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and on Iran’s minister of intelligence, accusing them of abuse and violence against Iranian women and of violating the rights of peaceful Iranian protesters, the U.S. Treasury said.
“Did all these deaths get investigated?” Ebrahim Raisi said at a news conference held in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the world’s leaders.
He lamented what he said were "double standards" in the West with regards to human rights.
The Iranian army said on Friday it will "confront the enemies" to ensure security, the toughest warning yet to nationwide protesters enraged by the death of a woman held by police.
Iranians have staged nationwide demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire". The army said "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime". It will "confront the enemies' various plots in order to ensure security and peace for the people who are being unjustly assaulted," it said.
More demonstrations as well as pro-government protests were planned for Friday, Iranian media said. Iranian media described the pro-governmemt marches that will begin after Friday prayers as a "roar of people's zeal against rioters". Iran's clerical rulers fear a revival of the 2019 protests that erupted over gasoline price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic's history. Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed. (Reuters)