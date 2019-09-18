Iran’s Hassan Rouhani blames US, Saudi for conflict in region

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Tehran did not want conflict in the region and accused the United States and a Saudi-led military coalition of starting a war in Yemen, according to Iranian news agencies.

“We don’t want conflict in the region… Who started the conflict? Not the Yemenis. It was Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, America, certain European countries and the Zionist regime (Israel) which started the war in this region,” Rouhani said in a video carried by Iran’s media.

Rouhani says Iran-aligned Houthis had attacked Saudi oil facilities at the weekend as a “warning”, after attacks on hospitals, schools and markets in Yemen which have been blamed on the Saudi-led coalition.