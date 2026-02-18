Iran claims ‘guiding principles’ agreed upon with US, Vance says Tehran not acknowledging Trump’s ‘red lines’

Iran, on Tuesday (Feb 17), said that it has reached an understanding with the United States on the “guiding principles” as the two countries held a second round of talks in Geneva over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Tehran highlighted that even though the talks with Washington were “constructive”, there was still work to be done.

After the talks concluded, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that both sides agreed to work further on draft texts for a potential agreement.

“Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement,” Araghchi told state TV.