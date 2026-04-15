Iran’s dig at Trump after Meloni backed Pope: ‘Italy lost an ally; we’d like to apply for vacancy’
The Iranian Embassy in Ghana took to X to mockingly "apply" for an alliance with Italy, jabbed Donald Trump as the "Commander in Grief," and joked about a historical rivalry over whether faloodeh or gelato came first.
Following a public fallout between Rome and Washington, the Iranian Embassy in Ghana has mockingly “applied” for Italy’s alliance, citing a “vacancy” left by the US President. The jab follows Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s defence of Pope Leo IV against President Trump’s “unacceptable” rhetoric.
“Dear Italy, Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most ‘powerfool’ man on earth. We’d like to apply for the vacancy,” the Iranian Embassy in Ghana posted on X.
Dear Italy,
Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most ‘powerfool’man on earth.
We’d like to apply for the vacancy.
Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that…
The post took a jibe at US President Donald Trump’s attention span, insinuating that it is shorter than the time taken for a food to be prepared in Iran. The post by Iran further mentions their “qualifications” to the country by talking about their shared “love for poetry, architecture, and food”.
“Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump’s attention span. The only thing Iran and Italy have ever fought over is who invented ice cream. Faloodeh came first. Gelato came louder. We’ve been in a ‘cold’ war over this for 2,000 years,” it reads.
The post came after the Italian President announced she was suspending the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel on Tuesday, amid the situation in West Asia. The Italian President further talked about the urgent need for de-escalation of the tensions and the importance of restoring stability and ensuring the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
What is the Iran vs Italy ice-cream rivalry?
The post also mentioned a fight over the invention of ice cream, and that it has been the “only thing” Italy and Iran have ever had disagreements over. According to the BBC, Yakhchal, a cone-shaped structure developed in Ancient Persia, was largely used for ice storage in the 400BCE. Ancient Iranians were able to make faloodeh, which is made from a combination of starch and syrup with rice. Before the machines to make ice-cream were imported, ice-cream was made by a cumbersome process of keeping ice and milk in two pots, shaken in a rotational motion to transfer the cold from ice to milk to create milk crystals to create ice-cream. Since the process was time consuming, the art disappeared in Iran and moved abroad to Italy, which led to the creation of dairy based Gelato of the modern era.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More