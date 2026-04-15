Iran’s dig at Trump after Meloni backed Pope: ‘Italy lost an ally; we’d like to apply for vacancy’

Following a public fallout between Rome and Washington, the Iranian Embassy in Ghana has mockingly “applied” for Italy’s alliance, citing a “vacancy” left by the US President. The jab follows Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s defence of Pope Leo IV against President Trump’s “unacceptable” rhetoric.

“Dear Italy, Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most ‘powerfool’ man on earth. We’d like to apply for the vacancy,” the Iranian Embassy in Ghana posted on X.

Dear Italy,

Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most ‘powerfool’man on earth. We’d like to apply for the vacancy. Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that… — Iran in Ghana (@IRAN_GHANA) April 15, 2026

The post took a jibe at US President Donald Trump’s attention span, insinuating that it is shorter than the time taken for a food to be prepared in Iran. The post by Iran further mentions their “qualifications” to the country by talking about their shared “love for poetry, architecture, and food”.

“Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump’s attention span. The only thing Iran and Italy have ever fought over is who invented ice cream. Faloodeh came first. Gelato came louder. We’ve been in a ‘cold’ war over this for 2,000 years,” it reads.

The post came after the Italian President announced she was suspending the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel on Tuesday, amid the situation in West Asia. The Italian President further talked about the urgent need for de-escalation of the tensions and the importance of restoring stability and ensuring the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

What is the Iran vs Italy ice-cream rivalry?

The post also mentioned a fight over the invention of ice cream, and that it has been the “only thing” Italy and Iran have ever had disagreements over. According to the BBC, Yakhchal, a cone-shaped structure developed in Ancient Persia, was largely used for ice storage in the 400BCE. Ancient Iranians were able to make faloodeh, which is made from a combination of starch and syrup with rice. Before the machines to make ice-cream were imported, ice-cream was made by a cumbersome process of keeping ice and milk in two pots, shaken in a rotational motion to transfer the cold from ice to milk to create milk crystals to create ice-cream. Since the process was time consuming, the art disappeared in Iran and moved abroad to Italy, which led to the creation of dairy based Gelato of the modern era.