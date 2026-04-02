‘7 million Iranians ready to fight US’: Iran speaker’s new warning to Trump
Speaker Ghalibaf, who is reportedly known as the possible negotiating partner with the United States, has posted a series of comments challenging America since the US-Israel started their military operation against Iran.
Speaker Ghalibaf, who is reportedly known as the possible negotiating partner with the United States, has posted a series of comments challenging America since the US-Israel started their military operation against Iran.
In a post on X, the senior Iranian lawmaker wrote, “Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping across the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they’re ready to pick up arms and stand in defense of our nation.”
The claim of 7 million Iranians “standing ready to fight US” has been circulating on social media for a few days but the Iranian parliament speaker is the first high-ranking official to mention it in Tehran, a country which is home to about 90 million people.
It remains unclear from where, the figure of 7 million as claimed by speaker Ghalibaf, comes from but the state media and text message campaigns have urged people to volunteer in the favour of it, AP reported.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
The report further added that Iranian government has also asked retired soldiers to express their interest in fighting, while the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force has started accepting children as young as 12 years into its forces.
Ghalibaf ended the message saying, “You come for our home…you meet the whole family. Locked, loaded and standing tall. Bring it on.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced that if a deal to end the conflict is not reached “shortly” and the Strait of Hormuz is not opened, the American military might as well seize Kharg Island, which is Iran’s primary oil export hub.
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