‘7 million Iranians ready to fight US’: Iran speaker’s new warning to Trump

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday claimed that 7 million Iranians “stand ready to fight any US ground invasion” of Tehran and defend the Islamic republic.

Speaker Ghalibaf, who is reportedly known as the possible negotiating partner with the United States, has posted a series of comments challenging America since the US-Israel started their military operation against Iran.

In a post on X, the senior Iranian lawmaker wrote, “Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping across the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they’re ready to pick up arms and stand in defense of our nation.”