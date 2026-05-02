Iran open to diplomacy if US alters its ‘threatening rhetoric’: Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Saturday said Tehran will remain open to dialogue and diplomacy if Washington altered its “expansionist approach” and its “threatening rhetoric”.” Araghchi’s comments came after United States President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction with the latest Iranian proposal for talks on the Iran war.

While Tehran has softened some of its earlier demands in its new proposal, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said ‘quick results’ were unlikely, Reuters reported.

In response to the proposal, Trump said, “They ⁠want to make a deal, but… I’m not satisfied with it,” adding that the Iranian leadership was “very disjointed” and split into 2-3 groups. “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to,” he said.