Top Iranian officials seeking removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, says report
According to a report by Iran International, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf believe that Aragchi has more as an aide to Guard Corp's Commander-in-Chief, Ahmad Vahidi, than a government official.
Iran’s top leadership is reportedly seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over his alignment with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief’s stance in nuclear talks with the United States.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf believe that Araghchi has acted more as an aide to Guard Corps’ Commander-in-Chief, Ahmad Vahidi, than as a cabinet minister, Iran International reported.
Citing sources familiar with ongoing discussions between the country’s executive and legislature, the opposition-aligned news reported that Araghchi has acted based on Vahidi’s directives for the past two weeks without informing Pezeshkian. The President said he will dismiss Araghchi if it continues.
This comes a week after Ghalibaf, a former IRGC commander, was removed from the peace talks owing to pressure from the Guard Corps (IRGC), which accused him of attempting to expand discussions to include nuclear-related issues.
Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation in Islamabad during the first round of talks with the US.
The IRGC’s influence has reportedly grown in Iran’s state apparatus while Israel has been skimming layers of the Islamic Republic’s leadership with ‘decapitation’ strikes.
Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei (who is yet to be seen publicly since assuming the role), never held public office but succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, in a system that looks down upon dynastic succession. He was known for his links with the Guard Corps. His appointment may mean he is beholden to the paramilitary.
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Iran’s de facto wartime leader and security chief, Ali Larijani, who was killed in an Israeli strike last month, was an IRGC commander, and so is his successor, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.
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