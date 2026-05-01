Top Iranian officials seeking removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, says report

Iran’s top leadership is reportedly seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over his alignment with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief’s stance in nuclear talks with the United States.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf believe that Araghchi has acted more as an aide to Guard Corps’ Commander-in-Chief, Ahmad Vahidi, than as a cabinet minister, Iran International reported.

Citing sources familiar with ongoing discussions between the country’s executive and legislature, the opposition-aligned news reported that Araghchi has acted based on Vahidi’s directives for the past two weeks without informing Pezeshkian. The President said he will dismiss Araghchi if it continues.